Zionist PM rebuked for baseless claim to justify massacre

According to IRNA, al-Hayya told Al Jazeera on Saturday night that even Muhammad al-Deif, head of Al-Qassam Brigades must be making fun while listening to Netanyahu's words.

This senior Hamas official said Netanyahu tried to declare a fake victory in his speech which he said was completely false and baseless.

The reaction followed a Netanyahu statement, in which, he justified the barbaric crime in Khan Yunis, which led to the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of people, by claiming that the attack targeted Muhammad al-Deif, the commander-in-chief of Al-Qassam Brigades, and Rafi Salameh, his deputy.

Pointing to the Zionist regime’s murder and destruction and targeting of women and children, he said that Netanyahu wants to confuse the equations and put the mediators in difficult conditions and resist the popular support.

Hamas showed maximum flexibility based on its positions and beliefs and not under pressure, he said adding that “Netanyahu is not looking for an agreement or the release of Israeli captives”.

He added that Netanyahu and his regime should give their response to the mediators, emphasizing all options are open to us and we will not give in what Netanyahu wants to and plans for.

He said that we expect the intermediary parties to give us an answer after we have presented a clear and clear position and approach.

Netanyahu's behavior shows as he is in trouble and seeks to upset the equations, he noted, adding that the Zionist premier is responsible for the failure of negotiations as Hamas’ position has been strong.

Meanwhile, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas's political office, on Saturday night asked the mediators- Egypt and Qatar- to take the necessary measures together with the United States and other parties to stop the crimes and killing of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.

According to the Palestinian Samaa news agency, Haniyeh made phone calls with mediators and regional parties and exchanged views regarding the ongoing Israeli massacres of Palestinians and Netanyahu’s obstruction on the way to a ceasefire agreement talks.

A Hamas statement confirmed Haniyeh’s phone calls, in which, he said that while the movement had a positive interaction with the mediators' recent proposal on a ceasefire, Netanyahu is still throwing stones and obstructing the path of the agreement.

