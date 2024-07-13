Jul 13, 2024, 11:51 PM
Outrage, condemnation after Israel massacres Palestinians in Khan Yunis

Tehran, IRNA – Colombian President Gustavo Petro has condemned Israel’s massacre of scores of Palestinians in Gaza’s southern city of Khan Yunis, expressing outrage at “the greatest injustice” unfolding in the enclave.

“I am outraged and I think that the greatest injustice is in Gaza where 200 civilians have just been bombed to death. But I am even more outraged because this obliteration of international human law is the prelude to the barbarism that they want to unleash on all the weak people on the earth”, Petro said on his X account on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Israel launched an airstrike on al-Mawasi refugee camp, an area designated by the regime as a safe zone in Khan Yunis. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 90 people were killed and another 300 wounded in the attack.

Israel claimed that the strike targeted senior Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif and the movement’s Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafa Salama. Hamas rejected the claim as nonsense, and said that the martyrs were all civilians.

Kuwait and Saudi Arabia issued separate statements, condemning the massacre as well.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry denounced the continued genocide against the Palestinian people by Israel’s war machine.

Kuwait’s government strongly condemned the massacre by the occupying forces against “the brotherly nation of Palestine”. It said that the occupying forces are committing war crimes. ignoring international efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire.

