Iran FM spox, Russian orientalists explore ways to boost Tehran-Moscow ties

Kanaani visited the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences in Moscow on Saturday. He paid the visit on the sidelines of the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministries’ spokespersons and heads of information departments, which he attended earlier in the day.

The Iranian spokesman held discussions with director of the institute A.K. Alikberov and several of his colleagues, in a friendly environment.

The two sides explored the role of cultural and scientific cooperation in developing Tehran-Moscow ties, and exchanged views on how Iranian and Russian academics can play a role in achieving the common goal of countering Western policies.

Alikberov explained that four sections at his institute conduct studies on Iran, including the ancient and modern-day Iran. The institute is in contact with Iran as well, and is making all of its efforts to help enhance ties between the two nations, he added.

The Russian orientalist said that Iran and Russia have gone through ups and downs in recent centuries. But, he added, what is important is that the new systems in both countries have remained united and maintained good ties.

Vitaly Naumkin, the Institute of Oriental Studies’ director for science, said that Iran is an independent country and is a key pillar in the formation of the new world order through its presence in multinational bodies such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Kanaani also expressed satisfaction with the good ties between Iran and Russia, saying that the two countries are on the same path of countering Western unilateralism led by the United States.

In fact, he added, any freedom-seeking country in the world is keen to fight Western unilateralism.

4194