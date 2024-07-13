Iran's advancing drone industry big failure for Tel Aviv: Zionist media

Arie Egozi, the security affairs correspondent for The Times of Israel, reported that while most attention was focused on Iran's nuclear program, Tehran developed a significant drone industry with various models.

He emphasized that the issue is more severe than it seems because Israel's defense systems are unable to deal with the Iranian drones.

Egozi explained that the drones have a low radar signature and fly at low altitudes, utilizing the terrain in the north [of occupied Palestine] to cause casualties and injuries.

According to the correspondent, the threat posed by Iranian drones is a problem that "Israel" did not anticipate in advance, and thus there is currently no solution for it.

The report recalled Operation True Promise, which Iran carried out in retaliation to the Israeli aggression that targeted its consulate in Damascus on April 13 and which saw the Iranian forces launch hundreds of drones and missiles toward Israeli targets.

Egozi noted that the attack occurred from a long distance, providing ample time for warning and preparation, adding that attempts to intercept the Iranian drones and missiles were made with the help of the United States and several other countries, as "Israel" could not do so alone.

In the same context, the Israeli correspondent mentioned that Iran exports its armed drones to its allies in the Axis of Resistance, who conduct military operations against "Israel" almost on a daily basis, and to other countries in the Middle East and beyond.

Egozi also cited security sources as saying that Iran, in recent years, and more actively over the past year, has increased the pace of selling and transferring drones to various parts of the world.

According to the report, the economic profit Iran achieves from selling its drones is evident, adding that it is expected that new versions of attack drones will be unveiled soon.

3266**2050