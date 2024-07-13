Western support cannot enable Ukraine to win war with Russia: Analysis

NATO leaders have pledged more military support for Ukraine as they gathered in Washington for a three-day summit that kicked off on July 9 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Western military alliance. The summit also unveiled plans to offer Kiev an “irreversible” path to eventual membership in NATO.

Foreign Policy, in its analysis published on Friday, argues that “military aid has played a decisive role in enabling Kiev to fend off Russian forces, but it has fallen short of enabling it to actually win the war.”

“We’re basically propping up Ukraine to stay in the battle and make some advances and not outright win the battle. There’s not a real strategy for the war,” the article quoted Liana Fix, a fellow for Europe at the Council on Foreign Relations, as saying.

Royal Netherlands Navy Admiral Rob Bauer, who chairs NATO’s Military Committee, has shared the same view.

“The Ukrainians need more to win than just what we have set up,” he told Foreign Policy.

According to the report, differences among NATO allies on the amount of aid given to Ukraine is a contributing factor as well.

“Allies along NATO’s eastern flank have long called for a surging of support to Ukraine,” it said.

But the allies with the deepest pockets and most sophisticated weapons systems, particularly the US, have been more cautious to prevent an escalation with Russia, the report added.

Russia launched the war with Ukraine in February 2022 after NATO failed to heed Moscow’s security concerns regarding the Western alliance’s expansion eastward.

Since the war began, Western states led by the United States have been giving arms to Ukraine despite strong objections from Moscow which says that the military aid only prolongs the war.

4194**4354