Maria Zakharova said at a press conference on Friday that the joint US-Armenian exercise, which is scheduled to take place from July 15 to 24, undermines Moscow-Yerevan security collaborations, according to the Russian news agency TASS.

The spokesperson referred to the objectives of Western states, including the United States, in holding exercises and training programs with the former Soviet republics, noting that the West plans to impose the military standards of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on these countries.

She also warned that such joint exercises will pave the way for more Western states to intervene in Armenia's internal affairs and foreign policy.

The Russian diplomat further pointed to the membership of Russia and Armenia in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), arguing that such actions by Yerevan, which is becoming systematic, undermine the effectiveness of the existing proven mechanisms regarding the security of the region.

It is worth mentioning that NATO, led by the United States, is attempting to infiltrate the republics of the former Soviet Union, get closer to Russia's borders, and put pressure on the Kremlin. Thus, many analysts warn that such provocations by NATO can be a prelude to a new world war.

