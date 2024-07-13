Harassers of Iranian voters in UK will soon be held to account: Embassy

Iran’s Charge d’Affaires Ali Matinfar said on Saturday that evidence has already been collected regarding the harassment against Iranian voters during the first and second round of the election on June 28 and July 5.

He told the IRNA in London that the evidence includes videos and images sent by some of the Iranian residents in the UK as well as images posted on social media or captured by CCTV cameras.

The Iranian diplomat added that the evidence is being assessed, after which they will be sent to relevant judicial bodies in the UK in order to hold to account all those involved in the harassment of Iranian voters.

Matinfar explained that the process takes time but assured the Iranian residents in the UK that it will be completed to uphold their rights.

Thousands of Iranians residing in the UK headed to 10 polling stations across the country to cast their ballots in the presidential vote.

While the voting was underway, some Iranians opposed to the Islamic Republic gathered outside the polling stations, trying to cause tension and disrupt the voting process. Some even clashed with Iranian voters and organizers of the election.

The anti-Iran groups threatened and intimidated the voters because of their participation in the election. Ten were arrested in both rounds of the election.

The attempts against the vote were not limited to the election day.

A day ahead of the election, some of the anti-Iran individuals were said to have forced the cancelation of the rent contracts for the voting venues, partly through threatening the owners or raising political issues regarding Iran.

