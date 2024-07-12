Jul 13, 2024, 1:00 AM
Yemeni armed forces launch drone, missile attacks on intruding vessels in Red Sea

Tehran, IRNA - Spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces General Yahya Saree announced on Friday night drone and missile attacks have been launched against a ship in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

According to Al-Masirah, General Saree said that naval forces, drone and missile units conducted a joint operation against the ship (Charysalis) in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab strait.

The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces added that this attack took place after the said ship ignored the ban on entering the ports of occupied Palestine.

"The operations of the Yemeni armed forces will continue until the military aggression of the Zionist regime on Gaza is not stopped and the all-round blockade of the Palestinian nation in this strip is lifted," he added.

In the end, Generak Saree stressed the readiness of the Yemeni armed forces to implement the people's demands to counter the enemy's hostile actions.

