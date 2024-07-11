Pezeshkian: Iran sees no limits to deepen, strengthen ties with Serbia

In a phone call with the president-elect of Islamic Iran, Aleksandar Vučić while congratulating the Iranian people on the election of Pezeshkian to the presidency and wishing him success and pride, said that Iran-Serbia relations developed well during the presidency of Ayatollah Raisi and "I hope that in the period of your Excellency's presidency the process of promoting relations and expanding cooperation in various fields" would continue.

In this telephone conversation, referring to the fact that he was head of Iran-Serbia parliamentary friendship group during his parliamentary representation, Pezeshkian said that "I have a good knowledge of Serbia and I hope that through mutual cooperation we could actualize the fields and capacities for cooperation".

