Morocco inks $1b contract with Israel amid Gaza war

A French news outlet has cited Zionist media report on Thursday morning that says Morocco plans to buy spy satellites from Tel Aviv.

According to this report, IAI which the largest aerospace & arms manufacturing company in Israel will deliver Ofek-13 spy satellites to Morocco in the next five years to replace existing Airbus and Thales satellites.

The Zionist media reported that the agreement to carry out this deal goes back to before the Al-Aqsa Storm operation in October 2023 and the contract has been signed now.

Before this pact, the Zionist Aviation Industry Company had sold the Barak 8 defense system worth half a million dollars to Morocco.

The North African country had severed relations with Tel Aviv with the start of the second Palestinian intifada in 2000.

Tel Aviv and Rabat agreed on December 10, 2020 to normalize relations in a deal brokered by the administration of former US President Donald Trump, making the North African country the fourth Arab state to normalize with the regime. The others were the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

The people of Morocco have expressed their opposition to the normalization of relations while Palestine has described the move by Rabat and other Arab states as ‘a stab in their back’.

