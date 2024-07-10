Yemen’s Ansarullah formally opens representation office in Iraq

According to IRNA, citing Iraqi media on Wednesday night, Ansarullah opened a representative office in Baghdad on Monday a few days after a series of extensive activities of Abu Idris al-Shorfi, the representative of Ansarullah in Iraq, and a number of members of this movement who have been residing in the country since 2016.

Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reportedly contacted Iraqi security officials for a confirmation of opening of the office but did not get an adequate response but an advisor in the government of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani told the news network that "this is not a representation office but a headquarter of Ansarullah members who until recently were residing in a hotel in Baghdad."

The official told, on the condition of anonymity, that Iraq is keen that Ansarullah does not carry out any hostile activities against any country on Iraqi soil.

On Fri day, al-Shorfi also visited Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd al-Shaabi and was shown in a video clip appreciating the PMF and calling it an "inseparable unit" that continues to perform duties with great enthusiasm despite challenges and problems.

Al-Shorfi, along with senior members of Hashd al-Shaabi, also visited a number of southern provinces of Iraq and met with the leaders of various tribes and religions, Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed reported.

