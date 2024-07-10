President-elect: Iran will continue to support Palestine

Pezeshkian made the comment on Wednesday in a message to Esmail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, adhering to principles and lofty goals of the Islamic Revolution and within the framework of the ideals of the late Imam Khomeini as well as guidelines by the Supreme Leader, considers it as its human and Islamic duty to support the Palestinian nation and its struggle against the occupation and apartheid of the Zionist regime”, the Iranian president-elect said in his message.

He added that Iran will continue its all-out support for the defenseless Palestinian people until they achieve their ideals and rights, and Al-Quds is liberated.

Pezeshkian sent his message in response to Haniyeh who had congratulated him on winning the presidential runoff in Iran.

