Iran commemorates tireless diplomatic efforts under Raisi, Amirabdollahian

The ceremony was participated by acting President Mohammad Mokhber, acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, a large number of other government officials and the family of the late foreign minister Amirabdollahian.

Addressing the ceremony, Bagheri Kani hailed the policies of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian in pursuing multilateral diplomacy and negotiations for removing the arbitrary sanctions against the country.

He also referred to Iran’s joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS group of developing countries under President Raisi and his late foreign minister, expressing hope that these achievements will continue later under president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian.

Acting president Mohammad Mokhber also addressed the ceremony and appreciated the foreign policy of the late president in engagement with neighbors and aligned countries.

9341**2050