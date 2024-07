Hojjatoleslam Motahhari Asl, 62, is the seventh Friday prayers leader for Tabriz, the capital city of East Azerbaijan Province.

In his decree, the Supreme Leader also appointed Hojjatoleslam Motahhari Asl as his representative in East Azerbaijan Province.

The top cleric replaced Ayatollah Al-e Hashem, who was martyred in a helicopter crash, along with President Ebrahim Raisi and several others, on May 19 in northwest Iran.

