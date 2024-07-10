Armenian PM, Azerbaijani Pres. hold telephone talks with Iranian president-elect

During the call, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated Pezeshkian on his victory in the elections and wished him a successful tenure. The parties reaffirmed their commitment to previously reached interstate agreements and agreed to meet in the near future.

President Aliyev also made a phone call to President-elect Pezeshkian on July 9. In their conversation, Aliyev congratulated Pezeshkian on his election and expressed his hopes for a successful term. Pezeshkian, in turn, thanked President Aliyev and emphasized his dedication to enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Both sides expressed confidence that the strong ties between Azerbaijan and Iran, rooted in shared religious and cultural heritage, friendship, and brotherhood, would continue to flourish across various domains

