President-elect Pezeshkian receives more high-ranking Iranian officials

On Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei, the head of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination, held a meeting with Iran's president-elect to felicitate his victory in the 14th presidential election.

Rezaei expressed hope that Pezeshkian could leverage all the capacities of the system to solve the problems and help make the country progress.

Pezeshkian welcomed Tehran Interim Friday Prayers Leader Mohammad Hassan Abutorabi-Fard to his office. The cleric congratulated the president-elect on the presidential win.

Former Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani also held a meeting with Pezeshkian to congratulate him on the election.

Larijani served as Iranian Parliament Speaker in the 8th, 9th, and 10th rounds of the Majlis (2008-220).

Head of the Supreme Audit Court of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ahmad Reza Dastgheib expressed congratulations on Pezeshkian's success in the election.

Pezeshkian called for the importance of the role and function of the country's Supreme Audit Court as one of the observing entities in the realization of financial supervision.

Former Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh also offered the president-elect his congratulations by meeting Pezeshkian in person.

The Islamic Republic of Iran enjoys a variety of capacities that will facilitate and accelerate the path of solving problems and improving the economic situation of the country.

Pezeshkian won the presidential election runoff to become Iran’s 9th president. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Saeed Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

