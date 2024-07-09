Israeli soldiers admit shocking realities in Gaza Strip

The Zionist regime's media revealed the statements from several soldiers of the regime about their actions in the Gaza Strip during the war of aggression against the area, reported IRNA, citing the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network on Tuesday.

The Zionist regime's soldiers admitted that they used to shoot arbitrarily in the Gaza Strip, burn houses, and leave bodies in the streets.

The soldiers confessed that every man between the ages of 16 and 50 was considered a destructive element for Israeli forces and were allowed to shoot any man who approached their forces, adding that they were even allowed to shoot people to have fun and without any clear purpose.

The army reportedly only removes the bodies by a bulldozer before the arrival of international aid convoys to prevent images of advanced decomposition from spreading.

Additionally, two soldiers described a systematic policy of setting Palestinian homes on fire before leaving them after their occupation.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

