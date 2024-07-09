Hezbollah releases 'Hoopoe' drone footage of sensitive Israeli sites

The 10-minute video, released on Tuesday, showed six strategic sites, including intelligence and command centers, in the occupied territory of Syria, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The Israeli targets that were surveyed by the Hoopoe are involved in espionage, guidance, long-range monitoring, and electronic warfare, the report said.

It was the second episode of the Hoopoe series, more than a month after the Israeli military leadership was rattled when Hezbollah published drone footage of sensitive Israeli military sites in the strategic port city of Haifa.

The release of the new footage has prompted widespread concerns in the Israeli media and among military experts, who acknowledged that Hezbollah is waging a new type of battle that demonstrates its capabilities.

Israeli media reports suggested that Hezbollah has published coordinates of military bases that it has struck over the past nine months.

