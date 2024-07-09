Iran envoy terms Zionism manifestation of racism

Bahraini made the remarks at the 56th session of the Human Rights Council, which was held with the participation of the special rapporteur on racism.

The Iranian diplomat read out a joint statement on behalf of several Islamic countries and some independent countries, focusing on the necessity of revitalizing resolution 3379 of the United Nations General Assembly to identify Zionism as one of the manifestations of racism.

Israel is identified as an "apartheid regime" against the Palestinians according to the 2017 report of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA), the joint statement said, clarifying that the prohibition of racial discrimination and apartheid is a binding rule in international law and it is also a clear violation of the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter.

The statement urged the international community to take decisive action against Israeli institutions that commit crimes against humanity.

This initiative aims to revive the main provisions of Resolution 3379, which recognizes Zionism as a form of racism.

3266**2050