Iranian judge issues dire warning to countries hosting MKO terrorists

The fifth session of a new round of court hearing of 104 members of the MKO was presided over by Judge Dehghani at a court in Tehran on Tuesday.

The court warns countries hosting these infamous terrorists, emphasizing that anti-terrorism conventions prohibit hosting such individuals, the judge said.

He called on the defendants to return to Iran and defend themselves against the crimes as long as they have the opportunity to do so.

Furthermore, the court declares that extradition is internationally acceptable, and the Islamic Republic will carry out this process, he noted.

Dehghani advised Iranian nationals to refrain from attending meetings at the invitation of the accused in this case, warning that attending such meetings is equivalent to supporting the MKO, and attendees can be prosecuted in court. They may even be put under a red notice and extradited to Iran.

The high-profile trial of the ringleaders and members of the MKO kicked off in Tehran on December 12, 2023.

According to the criminal court, some 104 members of the terrorist group as well as a legal entity (the MKO) are being sued for committing inhumane crimes.

The MKO has carried out numerous terror attacks in Iran against ordinary people and officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, killing thousands of people over the past four decades.

