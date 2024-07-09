University of Tehran signs MoUs with Russian, Malaysian universities

The two scientific agreements were signed in Tehran on Tuesday.

One of the agreements was inked with Head of the HSE University of Russia Nikita Anisimov and the other with Malaysia’s Ambassador to Iran Khairi Bin Omar on behalf of MAHSA University.

The agreements are aimed at strengthening academic, cultural and research relations among the mentioned universities.

Exchange of university students and educational experiences is to be pursued based on the MoUs.

According to the agreements, University of Tehran will hold joint conferences and seminars with the Russian and Malaysian universities to expand scientific cooperation.

The signing ceremony was held on the sidelines of a meeting between Moghimi and ambassadors, staff of embassies and the heads of the universities of 12 countries.

