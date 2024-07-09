Iran runner-up at military pentathlon in Russia

The competition in Russia on July 1-9 featured a team from Iran, eight from the host country, and one from Belarus.

Russia ranked first, Iran came second and Belarus finished third in the multi-sport event.

This competition is regarded as a preparatory camp for the Iranian team that is to attend the upcoming pentathlon in Venezuela.

In a related event in late May, armed forces from Iran and Russia took part in a military pentathlon in the Iranian central city of Isfahan.

A military pentathlon includes five sporting events namely shooting, obstacle running, obstacle swimming, throwing, and cross-country running.

