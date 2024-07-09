Israel has lost deterrence against Resistance forces: Analysis

Raialyoum referred to the Lebanese Hezbollah crushing attacks against the Zionist regime, saying that Sunday was the worst day for the Israeli regime because, for the first time, Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets of various types toward the Lower Galilee region in the north of occupied Palestine, some of which hit the Zionist settlements and villages close to Nazareth.

In addition, in a significant development, Hezbollah's rockets targeted the city of Tiberias in northern occupied Palestine.

According to the Zionist newspaper Haaretz, Hezbollah's attack reached a depth of 40 kilometers in the north of occupied Palestine.

The bullying of this regime has been shaken at the regional level.

The war that is waged on the northern and southern fronts (the front of the Gaza Strip and the northern front of occupied Palestine with Lebanon's Hezbollah) is a war against the resistance groups, not against the Arab country.

After 9 months since the start of the war against the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip and the support of the Lebanese Hezbollah to the Palestinian resistance, there are questions about the level of the occupying regime's readiness to launch a large-scale war against Lebanon.

Israel, which is stuck in a quagmire in Gaza, cannot manage the battle on two fronts at the same time, and Tel Aviv authorities have repeatedly stated that the Israeli regime is not ready for battle.

It is estimated by the Zionist regime that Hezbollah can fire 5,000 rockets a day deep into the occupied Palestine and destroy the Israeli infrastructure, and has the ability to target military bases in the northern occupied Palestine.

The Zionist newspaper Maariv quoted high-ranking Israeli security authorities as saying that the Zionist army suffers from a lack of artillery shells, tanks, helicopters, air force ammunition, bulletproof vests, and other military equipment.

