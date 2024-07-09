Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan committed to developing all-out ties with Iran

The agreements between the two countries during the visit of late president Ebrahim Raisi to Pakistan paved the way for a mutually beneficial partnership, Sharif said during the phone call.

He conveyed his warm greetings to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei, and congratulated him and the Iranian nation on the holding of the presidential elections and the successful transition of political power through the democratic process, according to the Pakistani prime minister's office.

Pezeshkian also expressed his desire to further deepen relations between the two brotherly nations.

The statement added that the telephone conversation shows the strong bonds of friendship between both countries and their commitment to promoting peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Meanwhile, the Government of Pakistan in an X message said: “Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian, President-elect of the Islamic Republic of Iran, to extend his heartiest felicitations to him on his victory in the recently held Presidential elections.”

“President-elect Pezeshkian thanked the Prime Minister for his felicitations while expressing his desire to further deepen the fraternal ties between the two brotherly nations. The two leaders also discussed regional issues and agreed to continue close coordination and consultation.”

Sharif, in a separate X message, said: “Delighted to speak this evening on telephone with President-elect Dr. Massoud Pezeshkian of the Islamic Republic of Iran and congratulate him on his election success.”

“We discussed ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in trade, commerce & investment, and foster a stronger partnership for regional stability,” he added.

“As brothers and neighbors, our two countries have a shared vision for building a better future together for our people,” he noted.

