Iran, Russia have to counter Western hybrid war against independent nations

Hassani Ahangar, who is on a visit to Russia, made the remarks addressing the students at the University of Plekhanov which came after signing an MoU with this Russian university.

He has already visited Saint Petersburg Mining University where he inked another document for establishing joint scientific, training and research centers and exchange of students and professors.

He highlighted the role of Imam Hossein University in fighting tough sanctions against Iran over the past forty years.

Hassani Ahangar further stressed the role of this university in training managers and commanders for IRGC, adding that it also plans to develop the Iran’s knowledge and technology to solve the problems facing the country.

Saint Petersburg Mining University is ranked third among world universities active in the area of mining and natural resources.

