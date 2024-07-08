Iran launches first national microchip design center

The first national microchip design center was launched on Monday to boost the development of technologies and prototypes for diverse chip applications.

Established to facilitate factory-free design, this center aims to domestically create an array of chips within a 500-square-meter facility divided into three distinct sections.

The center is also adept at managing international chip design projects and training chip designers, assembly professionals, and software production experts. Moreover, it fosters the development of knowledge-based products originating from locally designed chips.

