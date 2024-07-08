Iran joins FAO's Global Soil Doctors Programme

Safdar Niazi said on Monday that Iran joins the plan in line with the country’s plans to cooperate with the Global Soil Partnership.

He said that the Global Soil Doctors Programme is part of the awareness raising activities of the Global Soil Partnership which has begun since 2020 and presently some 21 world countries have joined this project.

The official stressed that the Global Soil Doctors Programme is a farmer-to-farmer training initiative that aims to build the capacity of farmers on sustainable soil management.

