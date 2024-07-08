Jul 8, 2024, 5:26 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85533592
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran joins FAO's Global Soil Doctors Programme

Jul 8, 2024, 5:26 PM
News ID: 85533592
Iran joins FAO's Global Soil Doctors Programme

Tehran, IRNA – Iran has joined and begun cooperating with FAO's Global Soil Doctors Programme, according to a senior official with the country’s Ministry of Agricultural Jihad.

Safdar Niazi said on Monday that Iran joins the plan in line with the country’s plans to cooperate with the Global Soil Partnership.

He said that the Global Soil Doctors Programme is part of the awareness raising activities of the Global Soil Partnership which has begun since 2020 and presently some 21 world countries have joined this project.

The official stressed that the Global Soil Doctors Programme is a farmer-to-farmer training initiative that aims to build the capacity of farmers on sustainable soil management.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .