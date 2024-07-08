Over 26,000 sick, injured individuals at risk of dying in Gaza: Euro-Med Monitor

Nine months into its genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli regime still besieges the sick and injured, preventing them from leaving the Strip to receive medical treatment, despite having destroyed or rendered most of the region’s hospitals inoperable, reported IRNA, citing the statement released by Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor on Monday.

The statement further noted that over 26,000 sick and injured individuals in need of immediate external referrals for life-saving care are at risk of dying. Additionally, thousands will be forced to delay their travel to complete treatment or to access essential medical and rehabilitation services not available in the Strip.

The intensification of the siege, the closure of the Gaza Strip's crossings, and the destruction of hospitals and health facilities throughout the Strip suggest that Israel has chosen to enact a mass execution against the sick and injured individuals in the enclave, it added.

Israel’s actions against hospitals and legally protected individuals in the Gaza Strip are not only crimes against humanity, but also complete war crimes because they are part of a larger, systematic Israeli military campaign against the civilian population in the Strip.

In addition to flagrantly violating the principles of distinction, proportionality, and military necessity, i.e. in its refusal to take necessary precautions to protect sick and injured individuals, the Israeli army is carrying out its crimes against hospitals in the Gaza Strip with the utmost disregard for international law, particularly international humanitarian law.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

