Mohammad Javad Salmanpour, an organizer for the exhibition, said that the event is scheduled to be held in late September or October.

The exhibition will feature 12 cultural and educational events, he said.

Iranian universities are to present their programs on teaching Farsi to non-Iranians, he further noted.

International students of the Iranian universities will unveil the scientific, economic, and cultural breakthroughs of the Islamic Republic, he added.

