South Korean coach to lead Iran female volleyball team

Tehran, IRNA – After intense discussions and a comprehensive review, the Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation has appointed Dohee Lee from South Korea as the coach of Iran’s national women’s team.

For years, the federation had been seeking a skilled and experienced woman to lead the team.

The South Korean coach will take charge of the Iranian women’s team starting in mid-July.

Her role will involve preparing the team for upcoming Asian tournaments. Notably, under Dohee Lee’s leadership, South Korea secured third place in the 2013 Asian championships.

Lee began her coaching career in 2005 and previously served as the head coach of the South Korean women’s team Hyundai in 2012.

