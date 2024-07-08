Jul 8, 2024, 11:09 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News ID: 85533063
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran player wins Baku Int’l Chess Champs

Jul 8, 2024, 11:09 AM
News ID: 85533063
Iran player wins Baku Int’l Chess Champs

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian chess player Sina Movahed has won the Baku International Chess championships.

Sina Movahed, an International Master, acquired 24 rating points and crossed the 2,500 mark during the competitions.

He defeated three grandmasters in Baku International Chess championships, including Rauf Mamedov.

6125**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .