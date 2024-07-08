Iran player wins Baku Int’l Chess Champs

Sina Movahed, an International Master, acquired 24 rating points and crossed the 2,500 mark during the competitions.
Tehran, IRNA – Iranian chess player Sina Movahed has won the Baku International Chess championships.
Sina Movahed, an International Master, acquired 24 rating points and crossed the 2,500 mark during the competitions.
He defeated three grandmasters in Baku International Chess championships, including Rauf Mamedov.
