Israeli army kills tens of people in Gaza in past 24 hrs

Bodies of 54 of those killed were transported to the hospital's in Gaza, the Palestinian news agency quoted sources as saying on Sunday night.

According to reports, tens of others are still under the rubble in eastern Gaza.

The crime was committed by the Israeli regime while the Health Ministry of Palestine announced that the number of those killed in Gaza has passed 38,000.

Based on the ministry’s report, the Zionist regime killed 55 people and wounded 123 others in three attacks during the past 24 hours.

From the start of war in Gaza in October 2023, 38,153 mostly women and children have been killed in the enclave and 87,828 others have been injured.

Nine months after the outset of the Israeli fruitless aggression against Gaza, the regime has been sinking more and more into domestic and foreign crises day by day..

