Hezbollah conducts massive op against Zionist bases

According to IRNA, Hezbollah official told Al-Jazeera on Sunday night that the spying and intelligence equipment and technical systems of the occupying Zionist regime in Mount Hermon, north of occupied Palestine were targeted and parts of them were destroyed.

He announced that this Zionist espionage center, which is like the Israeli Miron base in terms of importance, was targeted for the first time since the October 1973 war.

The Hezbollah official stated that this was the biggest operation since October 8, the day the resistance movement started targeting Zionist positions in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

News sources reported today (Sunday) that the Miron strategic base in the north of the occupied territories was also targeted by 60 Hezbollah missiles.

The Zionist media also confirmed that 60 missiles and rockets were launched from Lebanon toward the Miron base.

We bombarded the air control unit and the air operations department at the Miron base in Jabal al-Maraq with dozens of Katyusha missiles, a Hezbollah statement said, adding that attack caused massive destruction to the base and a fire inside it.

Media sources published pictures showing smoke rising over this base.

Hezbollah further added that the attack was carried out in support of Palestine and in response to Saturday’s assassination of Maytham Mustafa Al-Attar nicknamed "Hadi" in the Al-Baqaa region.

Meanwhile, Zionist regime sources announced on Sunday night that the occupied Syrian Golan Heights was also targeted by a drone launched from southern Lebanon.

According the Palestinian Samas news agency, the Zionist Army Radio announced that 5 drones were fired from southern Lebanon toward the Jabal al-Sheikh area.

The source claimed that the Israeli defense systems intercepted 4 drones but one drone hit the area but did not cause any damage.

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has engaged the Zionist army with daily and heavy operations against the targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah’s operations in northern occupied Palestine have forced thousands of Zionist settlers to flee that area while media reports suggest most of the remaining Zionists there are suffering from mental and emotional problems.

