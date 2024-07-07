Changing tone of new British PM on Palestine

According to IRNA's report on Sunday, in a Downing Street (British Prime Minister's Office) statement, Starmer told Abbas: "My long-standing policy of recognizing [Palestine] to help the peace process has not changed.

He also informed about his immediate priorities, including the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, the return of prisoners, the increase and acceleration of humanitarian aid and financial support for the Palestinian Authority.

Earlier, in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Starmer emphasized the clear and urgent need for a ceasefire, the return of prisoners and immediate delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, who won the general elections on Thursday (July 4) and has been at the helm of the government for five years, has changed his tome on Palestine despite his claim since the beginning of the Gaza war that "Israel has the right to do anything."

Britain has a long and ignoble history of support for Israel and its ideology Zionism. Never before, though, has the country under previous Prime Minister Rishi Sunak effectively given Israel such a carte blanche to commit any crime it may wish.

Late on 7 October, Sunak tweeted “we stand unequivocally with Israel had expressed “full solidarity” to Netanyahu”, blatantly ignoring Israeli massacres of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Israeli genocidal has so far claimed the lives of 38,153 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and 87,828 others have been injured.

