Iran says supporters of Zionist regime will carry badge of shame forever

In a Farsi post on his X account on Sunday, Kanaani emphasized that the Israeli regime persists in committing brutal war crimes and killing Palestinians, particularly innocent children, in the Gaza Strip.

He added that, according to official Palestinian sources, the number of martyrs in the Israeli war in Gaza since October 7 has reached 38,153, and the number of wounded has risen to 87,828.

He also mentioned that over 10,000 individuals are still missing and trapped under debris in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, five more journalists were martyred in the Gaza Strip within the last 12 hours, raising the total number of journalists martyred in Gaza to 158.

He reiterated that the well-known supporters of the Zionist regime continue to shamelessly chant the slogan of human rights while blatantly meddling in the internal affairs of other independent countries.

The Israeli regime waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

