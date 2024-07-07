Portuguese coach will remain in charge of Iran’s Sepahan in next season: Club

According to the request and interest of Sepahan fans, Morais will continue his cooperation with the Sepahan S.C. based on the previous contract.

The Portuguese head coach of Sepahan is coming to Isfahan this week to start the team’s training under his supervision.

The 23rd Persian Gulf Pro League was the 41st season of Iran’s Football League, which came to an end on Saturday evening as Persepolis faced off Mes Rafsanjan at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium in the 30th and final week of the top Iranian league’s matches.

Persepolis defeated its rival 1-0 and was crowned champion by winning 68 points. Esteghlal came next by winning 67 points. Isfahan’s Sepahan and Tabriz’s Tractor stood in the third and fourth places, respectively.

