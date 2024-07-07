Over 88,000 Iranian expatriates voted in presidential runoff

Some 88,325 Iranians were eligible to cast ballots in the runoff election, spokesman Mohsen Eslami said on Sunday.

During the presidential runoff, 100 more polling stations were set in Iran’s representative offices abroad compared to the last presidential election three years ago, Eslami said.

And this happened after good coordination between Iran’s Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he added.

He went on to say that out of all the votes cast outside the country, 36,169 were for Masoud Pezeshkian and 50,206 for Saeed Jalili.

The first round of the 14th presidential election and its runoff were held in 136 representative offices of the Islamic Republic of Iran across the world, he said, noting that the statistics show four-time growth in participation of the Iranians residing abroad compared to three years ago.

Pezeshkian became Iran’s 9th president after winning the runoff presidential elections held on July 5. Out of a total of 30,530,157 votes counted, Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, won 16,384,403 votes while Jalili stood behind his rival with 13,538,179 ballots. The turnout was reported to be 49.8%.

