Raisi administration was ‘government of work, hope’: Supreme Leader

The Leader received Acting President Mohammad Mokhber and his cabinet members in Tehran on Sunday morning, two days after the presidential runoff that saw Masoud Pezeshkian winning against Saeed Jalili.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the 13th administration led by Martyr Ebrahim Raisi was the “government of work and hope” in both domestic and foreign sectors.

Martyr Raisi was hopeful and optimistic about the future, the Leader said, adding that the late president intended to reach his goals with the cooperation of his cabinet members.

Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed Raisi for supporting the public and giving paramount importance to their demands, saying that all officials and future governments should use his practice as a role model.

Martyr Raisi deeply believed in domestic capabilities, and clearly expressed his religious and revolutionary views, while he was hardworking and tireless, the Leader added.

[The story is being updated.]

4194**4354