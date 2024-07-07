Jul 7, 2024, 12:19 PM
Journalist ID: 5288
News ID: 85532220
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Raisi administration was ‘government of work, hope’: Supreme Leader

Jul 7, 2024, 12:19 PM
News ID: 85532220
Raisi administration was ‘government of work, hope’: Supreme Leader

Tehran, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has described President Ebrahim Raisi’s administration as the government of work and hope.

The Leader received Acting President Mohammad Mokhber and his cabinet members in Tehran on Sunday morning, two days after the presidential runoff that saw Masoud Pezeshkian winning against Saeed Jalili.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the 13th administration led by Martyr Ebrahim Raisi was the “government of work and hope” in both domestic and foreign sectors.

Martyr Raisi was hopeful and optimistic about the future, the Leader said, adding that the late president intended to reach his goals with the cooperation of his cabinet members.

Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed Raisi for supporting the public and giving paramount importance to their demands, saying that all officials and future governments should use his practice as a role model.

Martyr Raisi deeply believed in domestic capabilities, and clearly expressed his religious and revolutionary views, while he was hardworking and tireless, the Leader added.

[The story is being updated.]

4194**4354

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .