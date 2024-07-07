Jul 7, 2024, 1:20 PM
Illegal haul of tobacco, cigarette seized in Iran capital

Tehran, IRNA – Hundreds of thousands of illegal cigarettes and tobacco have been seized in the Iranian capital Tehran, according to the head of Tehran Economic Security Police.

In an interview on Sunday, Colonel Mehdi Afshari said that the illicit items included more than 4,000,000 cigarettes and 33,000 packs of rolling tobacco.

These illegal hauls of tobacco and cigarettes that have been seized in Tehran are worth 150 billion rials.

Iran has introduced strict regulations to crack down on smuggling across its borders.

Authorities have also been tough on cigarette smuggling as part of plans to prevent the use of unsafe products by smokers in the country.

