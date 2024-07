The 55-year-old manager signed the one-year deal with the Iranian club on Sunday.

Garrido has made a positive first impression on the club’s fans as he has learned some key words in Farsi just days after arriving in Iran.

He has previously worked as the head coach of Algerian club USM Alger and Spain's Real Betis.

Persepolis has been recently crowned champion of the Persian Gulf Pro League after beating Mes Rafsanjan.

