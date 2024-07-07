Iran acting FM calls democracy ‘undeniable truth’ under Islamic Republic

While attending a ceremony on Sunday to commemorate late Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian who lost his life in a chopper crash last month, Bagheri Kani described the deceased diplomat as an asset for the Islamic Revolution.

He said Amirabdollahian played a practical role in the Iranian diplomacy.

Gaining membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization shows Iran is a decision-maker in the international arena, he argued.

Iran’s good neighborliness policy, synergy with emerging powers, and deterrence were three pillars of the approach adopted by martyr Ebrahim Raisi and Amirabdollahian in foreign policy, the top Iranian diplomat added.

Bagheri Kani also advised regional countries to refrain from divergence as it can create a rift among nations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that when the Israeli regime jeopardized regional stability, Iran took concrete steps to indicate irrational measures must be stopped.

