Uzbek pres. exposes West’s hypocrisy, double standard on Gaza

Mirziyoyev issued the call during an informal meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), a body which aims to promote comprehensive cooperation among the Turkic peoples

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report, quoting the KUN news website, the President of Uzbekistan pointed out that the consequences of the bloody war that has been going on in Gaza for 9 months has plunged the region into deep sadness.

"Nothing can justify these conflicts which led to the death of about 40,000 people, especially women and children”, he pointed.

Stating that countries that claim to be widely promoting democracy and human rights have turned a blind eye to the killing of civilians in Gaza, Mirziyoyev stressed: "The massacre of Palestinian civilians must be ended as soon as possible."

Continuing his speech, the Uzbek President reminded that the main condition for guaranteeing strategic stability and establishing peace in the Middle East is the creation of an independent and free Palestinian state.

According to KUN news website, Mirziyoyev criticized the attitude of Western countries toward the situation in the Gaza Strip and called the approach of these countries towards the Israeli crimes that are taking place in this area as a concrete example of the double standards of the West regarding human rights.

