16 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on UN school in Gaza

The Ministry of Health of Palestine announced on Saturday that 16 Palestinians were martyred and 75 others injured in the attack on al-Jaouni school in central Gaza’s Nuseirat refugee camp.

According to IRNA's Saturday night report, citing Palestinian media and Al Jazeera, the media advisor of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) told that this is one of the schools where the largest number of displaced have been accommodated, estimated to be 2 thousand.

Every day, we provide the Israeli army with the details of schools where Palestinian refugees are present, and there is no reason to target schools and kill dozens of civilians, he explained.

The Nuseirat facility, run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), is the latest school to be bombed by the Israeli military since the Gaza war began in early October.

Referring to the deterioration of the situation in Gaza, the Director of Civil Defense demanded to document the crimes of the occupying regime against civilians and civilian facilities.

On the other hand, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Saturday that the Zionist regime has killed 29 Palestinians and wounded 100 others in the matter of 24 hours.

According to this statement, since October 7, 2023, 38, 098 Palestinians have been martyred in the Gaza Strip and 87,705 others have been injured.

