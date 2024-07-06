Iran’s envoy in letter to UNSC rejects false claims by Arab League

In this letter on Saturday local time, Iravani strongly condemned and categorically rejected the accusations leveled against the country in a declaration by the Arab League, saying the issue raised by the Bahraini representative to the UN regarding Iranian Islands as per that declaration is an obvious and unfair interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic.

The following is the letter from the Iranian envoy to the UNSC:

Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Government, I am writing to you concerning the declaration of the League of Arab States annexed to the letter dated 20 May 2024 from the Permanent Representative of Bahrain to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council (A/78/896-S/2024/397). The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns and categorically rejects the unjustified and baseless allegation against its sovereignty and territorial integrity in Paragraph 11 of the League of Arab States’ declaration and considers it a flagrant and unjustified interference in its internal affairs. This action directly contradicts the spirit of good neighborliness and constitutes a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, particularly the well-established principles of sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its sovereignty over the Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf.

The Islamic Republic of Iran also rejects and condemns the use of a fabricated name for the Persian Gulf in Paragraphs 11 and 16 of the aforementioned declaration. Iran reiterates that "The Persian Gulf" is the only legitimate and valid geographical designation for the body of water between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula, a name that has been used since ancient times. All reputable cartographic organizations recognize and refer to this marine area as the "Persian Gulf" that must be respected by all.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

4399