Zionist regime assassinates another member of Hezbollah

Maytham al-Attar, a member of this movement sacrificed his life for the cause of al-Quds and that Hezbollah mourns his martyrdom with the people of the city of Shaath, the Ahed news site quoted a statement from Hezbollah on Saturday might.

According to this report, martyr Maytham Mustafa Al-Attar nicknamed "Hadi" was born in 1991 in the city of Shaath in the Baqaa valley. Hezbollah made no mention of where and when this fighter was killed but Zionist media reported that he was targeted by drone while driving some 100km from the border area.

The Zionist army said on Saturday it killed a key operative of Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit who was involved in several attack on northern occupied territories.

Hezbollah has lost second commander this week after Muhammad Nimah Nasser, known as “Hajj Abu Naameh” was killed on Wednesday in a similar Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon.

The Resistance Movement launched a barrage of rockets at several Israeli military positions in response to Nasser’s killing and announced that the Israeli assassination drive will not make Hezbollah back down

With the start of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation by the Palestinian resistance groups, Hezbollah has engaged the Zionist army with daily and heavy operations against the targets deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories.

Hezbollah’s operations in northern occupied Palestine have forced thousands of Zionist settlers to flee that area while media reports suggest most of the remaining Zionists there are suffering from mental and emotional problems.

The media of the Zionist regime have also acknowledged the heavy cost of the war for this regime in all fields, especially in the agricultural sector.

