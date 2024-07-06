Hezbollah chief congratulates Pezeshkian on election victory

The secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement sent his congratulatory message on Saturday, a day after Pezeshkian won the presidential race in the runoff with Saeed Jalili.

Nasrallah said that Hezbollah and other resistance groups in the region are relying on Iran as a stronger supporter.

He expressed hope that the resistance front will continue its path toward final victory, adding that strong Islamic Iran would be the basis of that victory.

Leaders from across the world have sent congratulating messages on Pezeshkian’s election victory that makes him the ninth president of Iran.

Pezeshkian succeeds the late Ebrahim Raisi who lost his life in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on May 19.

