Yemen stages large-scale ‘Toophan al-Mudammer’ military drill

The exercise was overseen by the Chief of General Staff, Major General Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Ghamari, the commander of the 4th Military Region, Major General Abdul Latif al-Mahdi, Dhamar Governor Muhammad al-Bukhaiti, along with various military officials and dignitaries, reported by IRNA, citing the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news network on Saturday.

The drill incorporated diverse military units from Yemen's Unmanned Air Force, artillery, sniper teams, anti-armor divisions, infantry, armored troops, and combat engineers.

The operational zone was segmented into offensive and defensive roles, focusing on command, control, and coordination among the various units.

In the first stage, YAF forces carried out a successful offensive against both Israeli and British sites, subsequently bracing to defend their positions against an American force assigned to recapture the Israeli site.

In the first phase of the attack, drones struck observation posts at the Israeli-British camp with 120 mm shells, and additional drones targeted and destroyed enemy vehicles within and around the camp, thereby disabling surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Simultaneously, the enemy's command and control rooms were targeted.

During the second phase, the artillery unit aimed for the command and control room of the enemy's artillery forces, rendering them unable to offer support. This was combined with intense targeting of the enemy's artillery positions and batteries using precise firepower.

In the third phase, sniper units targeted surveillance cameras positioned on top of buildings. The simultaneous attack on the enemy camp continued, with ongoing fire and coordination among the forces.

In the fourth phase, an anti-armor company equipped with RPG launchers advanced from secret underground tunnels and spread out to attack targets along the camp's perimeter. They specifically aimed at enemy forces within buildings and successfully destroyed any remaining vehicles both inside and outside the camp.

Once all targets within the Israeli camp structures and perimeter, as well as all their vehicles and weapons, were destroyed, the fifth phase began. Infantry and vehicles worked together to clear the camp and secure full control of it. A specialized infantry unit, transported via BMP armored vehicles, surrounded the camp using two different paths to engage the enemy.

