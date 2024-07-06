Palestinian factions reject foreign force deployment in Gaza

They also rejected any proposal that could diminish the Palestinians' rights, dignity, and sovereignty in their homeland.

The Palestinian factions also declared that the presence of any international force in the Gaza Strip would be a form of occupation, which is completely rejected.

The statement came after Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said at a conference in Madrid, Spain, that Riyadh supports the deployment of an international force in Gaza.

Meanwhile, leader of the Israeli regime's Labor Party, Yair Golan, called for efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

He said that a ceasefire agreement will not only lead to the cessation of the war against Gaza, but can also put an end to the conflict with Lebanon's Hezbollah in the north.

Golan said a ceasefire deal was necessary for the exchange of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners.

