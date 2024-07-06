Hamas expects ‘immediate response’ from Israel to Gaza truce proposal

Hamdan said on Friday that Hamas expects a “swift” Israeli response, “likely today or tomorrow morning” to new ideas put forward by the Palestinian movement.

He added that details of the Hamas proposal will be released if Israel gives a positive response.

Speaking with APF news agency, Hamdan said the ideas had been “conveyed by the mediators to the American side, which welcomed them and passed them on to the Israeli side. Now the ball is in the Israeli court.”

The two sides reached a one-week truce in November when 80 captives held by Hamas were freed in return for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Since then, rounds of indirect truce talks ongoing between the two sides have failed, with Hamas blaming the Israeli regime for the deadlock over its refusal to permanently end the fighting.

The refusal comes as Israeli prime minister Bejamin Netanyahu faces public pressure to accept a deal with Hamas in order for the remaining captives to be released, with protests held almost on a daily basis in the past few months, pushing for the demand.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the Israeli war has killed more than 38,000 people there since it started in early October.

Intense Israeli attacks have also destroyed much of Gaza’s housing and other infrastructure, leaving nearly 500,000 people enduring what UN agencies have described as “catastrophic” hunger.

