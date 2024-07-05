Jul 5, 2024, 10:22 PM
Iranians expats in US welcome presidential election and increase voting centers

New York, IRNA - On Friday, local time, Iranians living in the United States participated in the second phase of the 14th Iranian presidential election at the same time as people from all over Iran, and their welcome led to an increase in polling stations in different cities across US.

The reception of Iranians expatriates in the US in the second round of the 14th Iranian presidential election caused an increase in polling stations in America.

The second round of the 14th Iranian presidential election was held in 21 states and 31 polling stations, which has increased to 35 polling stations with the welcome of Iranians living in America.

Previously, Abolfazl Mehrabadi, head of Iran's interest protection office in Washington, had announced in an interview with IRNA that the second phase of the 14th Iranian presidential election is being held in 31 constituencies in the United States of America.

